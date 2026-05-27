Lexington partners with Kentucky Career Center to host virtual job fair for Fayette Co. school employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington is hosting a virtual job fair for Fayette County Public Schools employees affected by recent layoffs.

WORK-Lexington, the city's primary workforce initiative, is partnering with the Kentucky Career Center – Bluegrass/American Job Center to host a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 for .

"This is an important opportunity to help Fayette County Public Schools," Mayor Linda Gorton said. "These are our neighbors and friends who are struggling right now."

WORK-Lexington is designed to help people find jobs, the city added.

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"Through strong partnerships with employers and state and local organizations, we are able to connect these employees with the essential services, resources, and job opportunities they need to take their next steps," Gorton said.

Employers from across the state can participate in the job fair. Registration for employers is available at app.premiervirtual.com.

The job fair comes after the Fayette County Public Schools reported 49 hourly and 71 salaried roles will be cut, with 17 of those salaried roles being administrators.

