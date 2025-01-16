Lexington PD addresses recruitment challenges as staffing shortages persist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Large law enforcement agencies, including the Lexington Police Department, continue to face a shortage of police officers.

According to department officials, there are 112 vacancies for LPD officers out of an authorized force size of 641 officers.

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers discussed the staffing shortage with LEX 18 on Wednesday.

"It's a problem everywhere. Especially for mid-size and large agencies," he said. "Policing is different. It can't be compared to any other public safety entity."

A recent survey by the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) found in 2023, large agencies were facing a 5% smaller staff on average when compared to 2020.

In contrast, smaller agencies saw an increase in staffing during the same period.

Weathers said recruitment has become increasingly difficult as the public perception of policing changes.

"That's hard when you have social media, the media, portraying something that one officer does as something that all officers do," he said.

LPD is working to fight the stigmas around policing by building on its policy of community policing, and working to continue to build trust between officers and the neighborhoods they serve.

"Last week, we had some officers that were working get out and go sledding with some kids," he said. "I don't know how many officers do that, and how many would take the time to do that, I like to think that they all would. But it wasn't a second thought for our officers."

The department is hosting three academy classes this year to train new officers, including one set to begin at the end of January.