Lexington Philharmonic opens its 65th season with a night of music and remembrance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The Lexington Philharmonic is opening its 2026-2027 season Friday night — and for the organization's executive director, there's no mistaking what makes the experience special.

"There's not another experience quite like it," Executive Director Brooke Raby said.

With more than 55 contract musicians in its ensemble, LexPhil has been a cornerstone of Lexington's arts community for more than six decades.

"65 years is a really long time. And we feel like we've made the very best of those six decades. We started out as a very small community orchestra and grew into Central Kentucky's only professional orchestra," Raby said.

The organization's mission extends well beyond the stage. From performances at the Otis A. Singletary Center for the Arts to outreach programs at senior centers and schools across the region, LexPhil works to make music — and music education — accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds.

"We are also in Fayette County schools and other schools in the region who are both studying music and not studying music," Raby said. "We realize that music and studying music helps to make other things easier. It's a big part of shaping a mind, a brain, and function, whether that's spatial or emotional support and health."

With many of its musicians also serving as educators, Raby said the organization plays a unique role in passing a love of music to the next generation — a connection that will take center stage during Friday night's opening concert.

"We're so excited to welcome Ania Lewis who is actually a Lexington native who studied with a couple of our current cellists which is really cool to have that sort of circle back," Raby said.

The program spans a cello concerto, blues, and Dvorak's "New World Symphony."

Friday night will also carry an emotional note. The Philharmonic will honor two members of the LexPhil family lost earlier this year — both of whom devoted their lives to music and music education.

Dr. George Zack served as LexPhil's music director and conductor for 37 years.

"He wanted to make the arts accessible. I think of how the arts ecosystem in Lexington is now is a result of the work that he did," Raby said.

The orchestra will also honor section violinist and music educator Meg Saunders.

"Meg was not only a wildly competent instructor, but she was kind and caring and she was not just their teacher, she was their friend, um, and she was an inspiration to all of them," Raby said.

Friday's concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Otis A. Singletary Center for the Arts on the University of Kentucky campus. For tickets and more information about the Lexington Philharmonic, visit LexPhil's website.

Annie Brown is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Annie at annie.brown@wlex.tv