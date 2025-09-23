Lexington Pizza Week: Annual staple allows for creativity, while helping local businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Occasionally, it can be fun to break from routine and do something a little different.

“It’s fun. Our menu stays pretty standard for the most part, and this gives us a chance to try some new stuff,” said Goodfellas Pizzeria General Manager, Dave Soulis.

Soulis runs Lexington’s Distillery District location, where the start of lunch hour kicked off day-two of Lexington Pizza Week. Goodfellas is one of 18 pizza places in town taking part in the week, which usually includes special prices on some menu items that are unique to the week.

“We’ve got a Danny Devodka, which is a vodka-based, has a Borrego cheese, like a fresh mozzarella but not as liquidy as mozzarella. Then we have a ‘mo-truffle’ green, which is a truffle mushroom base with cheese, sausage, a truffle spray, and shaved parmesan,” Dave said.

He said those two options did well during pizza weeks earlier this year in Cincinnati and Nashville, so he’s expecting more of the same this week. The week has been moved around the calendar in recent years, from November to February, to now in September, which presents challenges in and of itself. Dave says the weather and time of year can change customer patterns, but he’ll never shy away from taking part in the week.

“You see an uptick (in business) for sure because people want to try the new pizzas, but we're really consistent here, so it might be a bit of an increase in sales (during this week),” he said. “Our regulars come regardless."

*Click here for a list of participating pizza restaurants, along with the specials they are offering during Pizza Week: THE PIZZAS