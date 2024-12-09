Lexington Police Department announces death of retired Sergeant Brent Varney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Monday, the Lexington Police Department announced the death of retired Sergeant Kevin Varney, with his obituary reading that he "leaves behind a legacy of integrity and courage."

The obituary explained that Varney graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice Degree and went on to serve his country as a military police officer in the United States Army. Varney then joined the Lexington Police Department, serving the community for 24 years before his retirement as a sergeant.

"Kevin Brent Varney lived a life that was faith-filled, selfless, and funny," the obituary read. "His memory will be cherished and kept alive in the stories told, the lives he touched, and the community he served with such distinction. As we say farewell to a man who was a beacon of light in the lives of many, we take comfort in knowing that his spirit will continue to guide us, just as it always has."

According to his obituary, Varney died on Dec. 3 in Lexington and is survived by his wife, June, three children; Lauren, Aaron, and Olivia; along with his mother, Betty; and siblings, Pamela, Michael, and Steven.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home Chapel in Paris, Ky. The burial is set to follow at the Camp Nelson Cemetery in Nicholasville with full military honors.