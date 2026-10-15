Lexington police arrest man on attempted murder charge in motorcycle hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Lexington road rage incident in which a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured, according to Lexington police.

Police said detectives served an arrest warrant Thursday, Oct. 15, charging Bralen L. Allen with attempted murder. Allen is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

The arrest stems from an incident that happened around 12:07 a.m. Oct. 8 in the 500 block of South Broadway.

Police said their investigation determined the collision, in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian, was connected to a road rage incident between the victim and suspect. Video showing the collision circulated on social media in the days afterward.

LEX News previously spoke with Michael Shumate, who said he witnessed the incident and was riding motorcycles with his friend, Zach Dailey, before Dailey was struck.

Shumate said the encounter began when a driver in a white Chevrolet Malibu allegedly bumped Dailey on Oliver Lewis Way and drove away. Shumate said he followed the vehicle into the parking lot of The Lex Apartments off South Broadway to get its license plate number and identify the driver.

"He knocked him in the street," Shumate said. "After that, I saw him turning into this parking lot, so I followed him to try to get his license plate and see if I could identify him."

According to Shumate, he and Dailey attempted to speak with the driver about being mindful of motorcyclists. He said the situation then escalated, with the driver pulling away before returning and driving toward Dailey.

Video of the incident, which LEX News chose not to air because of its graphic nature, appears to show Dailey being thrown onto the hood of the vehicle before falling to the ground and being run over.

"That was when he hit my friend the second time and then ran him over," Shumate said.

Shumate told LEX News that Dailey suffered 10 broken ribs and a broken collarbone. At the time of LEX News' original report, Shumate said Dailey had been moved out of the intensive care unit at UK Hospital and was stable.

Allen's arrest comes one week after the incident. Police have not released additional details about what investigators believe led to the road rage encounter or the evidence that resulted in the attempted murder charge.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or through the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers website.

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