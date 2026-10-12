Motorcyclist hospitalized after being struck, run over in Lexington parking lot, friend says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington man remains hospitalized with multiple serious injuries after a driver allegedly struck him and ran over him during an encounter that began on a city street and ended in an apartment complex parking lot, according to a friend who witnessed the incident.

Michael Shumate said he and his friend, Zach Dailey, were riding motorcycles when a driver in a white Chevrolet Malibu allegedly bumped into Daily on Oliver Lewis Way before driving away.

Provided to WLEX

Shumate said he followed the vehicle into the parking lot of The Lex Apartments off South Broadway in an effort to get the driver's license plate number and identify the person behind the wheel.

"He knocked him in the street," Shumate said. "After that, I saw him turning into this parking lot, so I followed him to try to get his license plate and see if I could identify him."

WLEX

According to Shumate, he and Daily attempted to speak with the driver about being mindful of motorcyclists. He said the situation escalated when the driver pulled away, then returned and drove toward Daily.

Video of the incident, which LEX News chose not to air because of its graphic nature, allegedly shows Daily being thrown onto the hood of the vehicle before being run over after falling to the ground.

"That was when he hit my friend the second time and then ran him over," Shumate said.

Shumate believes the driver intentionally targeted Daily.

"There's no way that it wasn't intentional," he said. "I honestly don't really know why. We just wanted to have a conversation with them and let them know to be more mindful of the road and motorcyclists."

Daily suffered extensive injuries and faces a lengthy recovery, according to Shumate.

"He has 10 broken ribs, five on each side. He's got a broken collarbone," Shumate said.

Shumate said Daily was initially treated in the intensive care unit at UK Hospital but has since been moved to another unit.

"He's in some pretty rough shape right now, but he's stable right now. They've moved him out of the ICU," Shumate said.

Lexington police are investigating the incident and working to identify the driver.

Dailey, who owns a mechanic shop, remains hospitalized. Friends and family have established a GoFundMe account to help cover expenses during his recovery.

"I know Zach. He needs all the support he can get right now," Shumate said. "His friends and family are going to do our best to be there for him and do what we can."

Here is the link to the GoFundme for Zach Dailey.

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