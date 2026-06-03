Lexington Police Department locate toddler missing from Ark Royal Way safe

Update: July 3 at 6:50 p.m.

Lexington Police report that the toddler reported missing on Ark Royal Way has been safely located.

Original Story:

Lexington Police is asking the public's help in locating a missing toddler last seen Wednesday afternoon.

According to LPD, the 21-month-old was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of Ark Royal Way, where she walked away from her home.

Sheffield is 2' tall, 27 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and watermelon print shorts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.