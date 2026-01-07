Lexington Police chief addresses 2025 violent crime as it continues to trend downward

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are addressing 2025 violent crime rates after preliminary numbers were reported by ONE Lexington.

Statistics show a significant drop in violent crime for the fourth consecutive year, with community violence down 60% since 2021, according to data released last week.

The city recorded 50 total shootings in 2025, a substantial decrease from the four-year average of 101 incidents. Police Chief Lawrence Weathers addressed the declining numbers during a briefing on violent crime statistics.

Covering Kentucky Community leader addresses Lexington's fourth year of declining gun violence Drew Amman

"I don't really like to talk about the numbers because, you know, they can change," Weathers said.

Despite his cautious approach to discussing statistics, the chief acknowledged the positive trend.

"Violent crime is trending down in Lexington," Weathers said.

The data shows an almost 58% decrease in assaults with firearms from 2022 and a 63% drop from 2021 levels.

"When I see the numbers going down that means less people are getting hurt so I have to remain optimistic that we're on the right path," Weathers said.

The decline in youth and young adult violence has been particularly notable among victims ages 10 to 29. The city recorded ten homicides in 2025 compared to the four-year average of 15, and 32 shootings compared to the four-year average of 69.

When asked if he was proud of the declining numbers, Weathers remained measured in his response.

"I'd like to say I am but we're talking about people so I can't get happy about it because it's not zero," Weathers said.

The police chief emphasized that the department won't become complacent despite the positive trends.

"We're not gonna sit back and relax," Weathers said.

Lexington Police posted details from 2025 violent crime on the city's website.

