2 arrested after police find 34 abused dogs, drugs in Harrodsburg home: citation reports

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were arrested on Sunday by Harrodsburg Police and charged with animal cruelty and possession after police found 34 abused dogs and methamphetamine in a home in Harrodsburg, a citation reported.

The citation read that police conducted a search on a home in the 2500 block of Oregon Road where they found 34 dogs that were "mistreated, malnourished, and did not have proper living conditions." Further, all the dogs in the home were reportedly badly injured and had not been fed properly.

The citation noted that police found drug pharphernalia and methamphetamine near the room where Gabriella Follmer was staying while police found "meth pipes, digital scales, baggies, currency and white-crystal like substance" in the room where Kenneth Brawner was staying.

Both Follmer and Brawner were arrested and are lodged at the Boyle County Detention Center.

