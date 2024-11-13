Lexington Police Department aims to partner with community to aid in solving crimes through tech

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is asking area businesses and residents to partner with the department to help solve crimes within the community through police technologies.

A new platform that was introduced last year called, Fūsus, integrates police technologies as part of the department's Real-Time Intelligence Center.

The department noted that Fūsus has helped solve several crimes in the area including last week, when a suspect in connection to a fatal hit-and-run was located after the platform was used.

Businesses, community partners, and residents can partner with the department through the following:

Level 1 : Register their security cameras. Registering security cameras lets officers and detectives know a camera is in the area and could have footage if an incident occurs. Registering cameras is free and completely voluntary. If an incident occurs, an investigator from the Lexington Police Department will contact the camera owner via email to look at the footage. Camera owners can share footage with investigators through a link in the email. Registering a camera does not give the police department direct access to camera footage.

Level 2: Allows businesses and residents to purchase a FūsusCORE device to share live video with the Real-Time Intelligence Center. Purchase of the FūsusCORE device includes the hardware and subscription fee for a year. After the initial year, there is an annual subscription fee. This fee also allows the business owner to view their own cameras on the Fūsus One app. Most video cameras will integrate into the platform, so there is no additional cost to purchase new camera equipment.

Those interested can register a camera and learn more about the program here.