Lexington Police Department announces death of 88-year-old retired detective

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, the Lexington Police Department announced the death of retired detective Willie "Cortez" Day, who reportedly died on Sept. 28. He was 88.

In a social media post, the department thanked Detective Day for his dedication and service to the community.

Day's obituary reported that he died peacefully at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, surrounded by family. The obituary read that Day loved music and spending time with his friends and family as he was one of 15 children.

"He He was instrumental in breaking major car theft and drug rings during the 1970s and received numerous commendations for his exceptional service," the obituary stated.

Further, the obituary explained that after graduating high school, Day served in the U.S. Air Force as a cryptographic operator. He then attended Eastern Kentucky University where he receive a degree in Law Enforcement.

Day will be honored with Masonic rites, Lexington Police recognition, and full military honors. According to his obituary, memorial contributions can be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children and the Lexington Police Benevolent Fund in lieu of flowers.