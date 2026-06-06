Lexington Police Department connects with local kids at 'Cops & Bobbers' event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kids and community members joined the Lexington Police Department on Saturday at the Gainesway Park Pond for a 'family-friendly fishing' event.

Cops & Bobbers, introduced by the City of Lexington, is a way to connect the police department with the local community. The event featured free fishing, free food, and face painting for kids.

The event was also an opportunity to educate the community on fishing, as no fishing experience nor fishing license was required. The city even provided participants with their own fishing equipment.

In attendance was Amy Beasley with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council. Beasley described the event as a way for local kids to build positive relationships with law enforcement.

"It’s wonderful to see so many families, kids, officers, and community members come together to enjoy a day of fishing, fun, and fellowship," Beasley wrote in a social media post.