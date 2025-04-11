Lexington Police Department mourns the loss of fellow officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is remembering one of its fellow officers, who reportedly died on April 10, as a friend and a man with a huge smile.

The department reported on social media that Officer Devan Gales died on April 10 while off-duty. Gales was with the department since October 2004 and was serving as an East Sector patrol officer at the time of his death.

"We will miss our friend, who was known for his smile and laugh everyday," the post read. "He leaves behind a legacy that will not be forgotten."

A cause of death is unknown at this time.