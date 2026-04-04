Lexington police, Department of Homeland Security conduct local investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has confirmed that officers worked directly with the Department of Homeland Security this week, executing several search warrants at multiple locations.

According to police, the arrest warrants were issued on Tuesday, Mar. 31, and the investigation between the two departments remains ongoing, with Lexington police as an assisting partner.

Lexington police ask all concerns be directed to the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigation unit.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.