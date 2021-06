LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has died following an early morning shooting in Lexington.

Lexington Police were called to the area of Winchester Road near East Loudon Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say a man was found outside a building with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, police do not have any suspect information.

This marks the third homicide in the Winchester Road area since March.