Lexington Police investigate an unprecedented 6 shootings over span of 4 days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating 6 unrelated shootings that occurred over four days, with arrests made in four of the six cases.

Brian Maynard, assistant chief of the Lexington Police Bureau of Investigation, described the stretch as highly unusual.

"Pretty unprecedented weekend that we've had. Six shootings, and we don't normally have this type of response or this many incidents in a short time period," Maynard said.

Police, fire, 911 dispatchers, and emergency room staff all responded during one of Lexington's most violent weekends in recent memory. Several people were injured across the six incidents, which began Friday.

"Some of the concerns that come up with these is that four out of six have associates involved with each other. One is a domestic violence call, the other three have some sort of acquaintance associated with that. The two that are still open at this point we're working to identify and figure out the situation or the circumstances that led up to the individuals being shot," Maynard said.

Real-time intelligence, license plate readers, and eyewitness accounts helped investigators move quickly, leading to arrests in four of the six incidents.

The first shooting stemmed from a domestic violence call on Winter Garden Road. Jerry Tubbs, 63, later turned himself in.

The second happened on Pimlico Parkway, where Tuyisenge Jackson, 28, was arrested.

The third shooting occurred on Hollow Creek Road. The fourth happened outside a bar on Oxford Circle, where Tamara Ortiz, 48, was taken into custody.

The fifth shooting happened on South Limestone.

In the sixth case, at a Motel 6 on Newtown Court, Jean Ulysse, 23, and Jaleisha Brown, 20, were both charged.

"A lot of manpower got put into the calls this weekend," Maynard said.

None of the shootings were fatal, meaning Lexington's streak without a homicide continues past the 170-day mark. Maynard said that does not lessen the toll the weekend took on victims, neighborhoods, or first responders.

"It's unacceptable that these incidents happened this weekend and we're gonna hold the responsible parties accountable for their actions," Maynard said.

All six investigations are ongoing. The public is encouraged to submit tips to Lexington Police or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, which accepts anonymous tips.

Megan Mannering is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Megan at megan.mannering@wlex.tv

