Lexington police investigating after gunshot victim shows up at hospital, refuses to cooperate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington police are investigating after an adult arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound and refused to cooperate with investigators.

The victim, who is expected to survive, showed up at the hospital around 8:40 p.m. with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim has declined to provide police with any suspect information.

Earlier that evening, around 8 p.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the 1300 block of Centre Parkway but found no property damage, no evidence of a shooting, and no shell casings. Police say there is no confirmed link between that call and the victim's gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police.

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