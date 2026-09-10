No injuries reported after dryer vent catches fire at Laurel County Correctional Center

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) - No injuries have been reported after a dryer lint caught fire at the Laurel County Correctional Center Wednesday evening.

According to Jailer Jamie Mosley, LCCC is secure and there is no danger.

According to the London Fire Department, the call originated as a "fire alarm from the alarm company and quickly upgraded to structure fire" when the center called. When crews arrived, units advised visible smoke and requested additional departments.

Mosley said on social media that crews are "just cleaning up now."

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