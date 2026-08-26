Lexington Police investigating after Tuesday afternoon shooting leaves woman with injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A woman is with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Lexington.

Lexington Police report that officers responded to the 1500 block of Trent Boulevard just before 6 p.m. When they arrived, they located the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. She was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (859) 258-3600 or submit a tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.