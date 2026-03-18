Lexington Police investigating Tuesday evening shooting that left one man with injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting on West Sixth Street that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

The agency reports that officers first responded to the 500 block around 8:30 p.m for reports of a shooting and when they arrived, located a victim that was later transported.

All parties involved with the shooting have been identified, and the investigation remains open, LDP said on social media. Anyone with information can contact LPD at 859-258-3600 or submit anonymous tips via Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.