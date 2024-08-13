Lexington Police issue safety reminder as FCPS students return to school Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, around 42,000 Fayette County Public School students will head back to school for a new semester. For many, the start of school can’t come soon enough.

“I’m excited to make some new friends,” said soon-to-be kindergartner Harrison Fields.

“I'm looking forward to learning some new things and having a great year,” his sister, 2nd grader Harper Fields chimed in.

When the Fields head to Glendover Elementary Wednesday, they know to follow their cross guard and pay close attention to oncoming cars. Lexington Police want those safety procedures on the radar of everyone in town.

“They're running, they have the backpack on, they're not thinking, so we have to be extra careful,” said Lieutenant Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police traffic section

Van Brackel reminds parents to remind their kids:

Look both ways and make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.

Cross the street at the corner or a designated crosswalk.

When possible, walk on sidewalks or paths.

Keep your head up and your phone down when approaching traffic.

“If I don't have any protection, that car is always going to win when we meet at the same place at the same time,” said Van Brackel.

To drivers, he advises they pay extra attention to crosswalks and school zones. He also suggests brushing up on school bus stop arm laws, which you can find here.

“Unfortunately, we have the situation where we do have a collision and it’s, 'I never saw them, they darted right out in front of me,' because kids are gonna do that, so you have to avoid the distractions and be alert and ready for it.”