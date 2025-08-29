Lexington police issue traffic advisory ahead of UK football game, Labor Day weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, the Lexington Police Department issued a traffic advisory ahead of the UK vs Toledo football game on Saturday, along with Labor Day weekend festivities.

Police reminded motorist to drive with caution during Labor Day events in the city and to not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officials advised that as more vehicles are expected to populate the roads, motorist should maintain a safe distance and stay alert for pedestrians.

"We want everyone to have a safe Labor Day Weekend," said Lt. Jeremiah Davis of the Lexington Police Department Traffic Section. "There are several events in Lexington this weekend, and we are asking drivers to allow extra time to make it to their destination and use caution while driving."

During the UK Football game on Saturday, officials noted that officers and personnel will be in the area assisting with traffic before and after the game. Officers advised that anyone traveling in the area should use caution and expect heavier traffic.

Police noted that the following streets will be no-parking areas: