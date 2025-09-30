Lexington Police looking for information in connection to Monday shooting that left man injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are looking for information in connection to a Monday evening shooting that left one man injured.

Police report that authorities responded to the 600 block of Ohio Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot wound. When they arrived, a man was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (859) 258-3600 or submit a tip anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.