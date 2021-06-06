Lexington Police identify wrong-way driver in second deadly crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating a second deadly wrong-way crash this weekend. The wrong-way driver has been identified as 54-year-old Robin Gadd from Madison County, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first crash killed six people Saturday. It happened on I-75.

The second one happened early Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m. on the inner loop of New Circle Road between Nicholasville Road and Harrodsburg Road.

Investigators said they don't know why the car was heading the wrong way and they are investigating.

The other driver was sent to the hospital. It's unclear how the person who was sent to the hospital is doing.