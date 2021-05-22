Lexington police officer released from hospital after crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police Officer Dawn Miller was released from Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital on Friday.

According to Lexington Police, Miller underwent multiple surgeries and still has a long journey towards recovery.

Miller was involved in a collision in the early morning hours of April 12. Police say on that morning, a car driven by 38-year-old Angelina Sue Raad was going the wrong way on New Circle Road. Raad reportedly hit the cruiser shortly after. Both Miller and Raad were sent to the hospital and Raad later died due to her injuries.

"We want to say thank you to the Lexington Fire Department, UK Hospital, and Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital for the care and support shown to Officer Miller throughout these difficult times. We are grateful for their services to our community," the department said in a press release.

Officer Miller has been employed with the department since March 2017.