Lexington Police officer resigns after consuming kratom while on-duty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington Police officer has resigned after an investigation revealed that he consumed over-the-counter kratom while on-duty and in uniform.

Officer John Gibbons II officially resigned from the department on August 8, after officials within LPD recommended termination.

According to an memorandum, Gibbons was on-duty on March 29 when he was found by his supervisor to he "disoriented, confused and obviously impaired" after consuming kratom. Two bottles of liquid kratom were also found inside Gibbon's vehicle, after which he was relieved of duty.

An inquiry found that Gibbons had taken the substance in uniform previously in June 2024, "causing him to be disoriented and confused in what appeared to be a "psychotic" state."

A citizen contacted 911 after seeing Gibbons' behavior.

Gibbons, the memorandum states, had repeatedly consumed the substance on and off-duty causing him to be disoriented and experience seizure-like activity at least once. He later admitted to consuming kratom prior to multiple collisions, some involving his police vehicle.

In an interview with his supervisors, he said that between August 31 and December 31 his kratom use was an "almost everyday occurrence."

Kratom is an herbal substance that can produce stimulant-like effects, and is legally accessible in numerous areas throughout the U.S., the National Institute on Drug Abuse reports. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the use of kratom in either prescription and over-the-counter products.