Lexington police officers honored at annual awards banquet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of people gathered at Central Bank Center Monday evening to celebrate outstanding police officers at the Lexington Police Department Awards Banquet.

The event recognized officers and civilian employees who have gone above and beyond their duties in service to the community.

"I was ecstatic after I found out, when the chief called me and told me I was the outstanding civilian of the year," said DeShawn Steele, who received the Civilian Employee of the Year Award.

Steele, who has been with the Lexington Police Department for nine years, was nominated by his peers for the award. He attributes the recognition to his personality and leadership style.

"I'm a real outgoing person, I get along with everyone, I'm a good time, easy to talk to. I'm always there to help," Steele said.

As a Traffic Safety Officer, Steele says he enjoys giving back to the community and appreciates his colleagues.

"I work with some great men and women here at the police department. It's been a nice, fun, ride I enjoy myself every day, I love coming to work," Steele said.

The banquet, emceed by LEX 18's Larry Smith with Governor Andy Beshear as a special guest, honored the department's most distinguished officers.

Detective Kristyn Klingshirn, who has been with the department for more than a decade, received this year's Professional Esteem Award, given to those who have gone above and beyond their duties.

Klingshirn serves in multiple roles including the Honor Guard, leading the Shop with a Cop program, and working as the CrimeStoppers liaison. She previously worked in the Robbery/Homicide Department and now works in the Chief's office.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to have fit so many things in just under 11 years. I've learned a lot. I really care about this community and I'm just grateful for the opportunity to have the experiences I've had while on the department," Klingshirn said.