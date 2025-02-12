Lexington police respond to 40+ weather-related calls on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police were busy on Tuesday. Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Lexington police responded to 28 non-injury collisions, four injury collisions, nine motorist assists, and three traffic hazards.

Lt. Jeremiah Davis said they adjusted staffing for the next 24 hours.

“We had folks who were dedicated to motorist assists who typically are doing other things we didn’t take any staffing away from responding to calls for folks who were in distress or in need,” said Davis.

Davis said for drivers safety, slow down, allow plenty of distance between vehicles in case of a sudden stop, and be courteous to other people on the road.“We’re all just trying to get from point A to point B,” said Davis.

