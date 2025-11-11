Lexington Police respond to over 120 traffic incidents during severe winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police report that, between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to more than 120 traffic incidents related to severe winter weather and icy conditions that impacted the city.

Those include 18 injury crashes, 58 non-injury crashes, 19 motor assistance calls and 15 traffic hazards.

Crashes impacted most of the Commonweath on Monday, with numerous road shut downs and collisions reported.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down while driving in these weather conditions and use caution.