Lexington police searching for burglary suspect after he allegedly entered home July 9

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly kicked down the door of an occupied home on July 9 and proceeded to walk through the home before leaving through the back door.

Officials reported that police were called to the 700 block of Charles Avenue on July 9 regarding a burglary. The victim told police that the alleged suspect entered her home and headed to the room that she was in.

Further, police reported that the victim then detailed that she asked him why he was there before he proceeded to walk through the home and exit through the front door.

Police described the suspect as a man between 30 and 40 years old, and wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Police asked that anyone with information related to the incident should contact the Lexington Police Department or anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

