Lexington police teach community members response tactics for active attacks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the number of deadly attacks rises across the country, safety in places like schools and places of worship is under the microscope. The Lexington Police Department is helping community members learn to react to active aggressors.

Inside Immanuel Baptist Church Monday morning, Officer Caleb Brill presented to people from multiple community groups about responding to a mass attack.

It is part of the department's efforts to help civilians learn techniques to respond to active aggressors, like in the case of the deadly shooting rampage that ended at Richmond Road Baptist Church last summer. That incident left two women dead and two others hurt.

FBI data shows the majority of mass attacks end in less than five minutes. That means civilians often need to make life-or-death decisions when they occur.

"My first thought is getting to somewhere safe. Running, maybe finding a room I can lock. Barricading that door where nobody can get to you. Having the mindset, this is continual, so maybe staying in this one location is not good, maybe moving to a second location when it's safe," Sgt. Donald Horton said.

Beyond developing life-saving skills, Horton says teaching people to respond to a crisis has multiple benefits for the Lexington Police Department.

"You need to know how police operate, and we need to know how you operate. There's a psychology to it. In addition, it builds community trust. They see how we move, that we actually care about them," Horton said.

The department plans to hold more of these sessions throughout the year. If a community organization needs help determining how secure their facility is, they are encouraged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600.