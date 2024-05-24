Lexington pools open this weekend, remember water safety tips

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Memorial Day weekend commences and the unofficial start to summer begins, boating and pool days are here.

In Lexington, four of the city’s aquatic centers open Saturday, May 25 – Southland, Tates Creek, Castlewood, and Woodland. On June 1, Shillito will open.

Zach Martin, aquatics manager for Lexington Parks and Recreation, anticipates around 1,000 patrons at Southland Aquatic Center alone on opening day.

“It's all a little crazy getting ready, everyone's really excited though and we can't wait,” said Martin.

While the city has 135 lifeguards ready to provide safety and protocol to its pools, parents and guardians can aid in safety efforts.

According to the CDC, every year in the U.S., there are over 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths.

The center also found that drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 4.

Each May during National Water Safety Month, advocates issue the following tips:

Capable & Constant Supervision - Actively supervise children and nonswimmers around the water, even when lifeguards are present. Don’t just drop kids off. Avoid distracting activities such as checking email or social media. Drowning is quick and silent.



Water Competency - No matter your age, learning to swim and survive in the water is one of the best ways to be safer in and around the water.



Prevent Unsupervised Access To Water – Barriers and alarms help prevent access to water during non-swim times. Almost 70% of toddler drownings occur during non-swim times. Four sided fencing with a self-closing self-latching gate helps prevent unplanned access.



Swim With A Buddy - Do not allow anyone to swim alone. Even at a public pool or a lifeguarded beach, use the buddy system.



Wear A Life Jacket - Adults and kids should always wear a properly-fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while boating. Non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers should also always wear a life jacket when in and around the water. Inflatable toys can be fun but are not a substitute for U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.



Be Prepared For Emergencies – Learn how to prevent and respond to emergencies by learning CPR.



Lexington Parks and Recreation offers swim lessons throughout the summer at each of its pools.

You can register online, at Parks Administrative Offices, or over the phone at (859) 288-2973.

To learn more about swim lesson offerings, click here.