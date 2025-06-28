Lexington Pride Festival moves to new location for 17th annual celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Pride Festival returns to an outdoor venue this year, moving to a new location along Oliver Lewis Way as organizers prepare for up to 20,000 attendees.

"We're really excited to be back outside this year," said a Jason Schubert, board president of the Lexington Pride Center.

The festival will take place along Oliver Lewis Way from South Broadway to High Street after spending the previous two years at Central Bank Center.

"We've got the whole stretch of road closed down all day long, we're gonna be out there celebrating and enjoying each other, and celebrating our community all day long," said Schubert.

The day-long celebration kicks off with the first-ever Lexington Pride Parade at 11:30 a.m., followed by live entertainment and activities until the festival concludes at 9 p.m.

"We'll have a pride scavenger hunt, we'll have a chalk drawing station, have some free face painting as well, so different ways for folks to get involved. And then as always, we'll have all day long drag queens, drag kings, live bands, DJs, everything and in between," said Schubert.

With hot temperatures in the forecast, festival organizers are encouraging attendees to stay hydrated. A free water station will be available on-site, along with various beverage vendors throughout the festival grounds.

The Lexington Pride Center is working closely with emergency management officials to monitor weather conditions, including potential rain and storms. If necessary, the festival will pause and resume when conditions are deemed safe.

Security measures are also in place, with the Lexington Police Department monitoring the festival grounds along Oliver Lewis Way and adjoining streets.

"Any protestors or agitators will be asked to be removed from the festival grounds," said Schubert.

Despite nationwide rollbacks on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives this year, organizers say they've received strong community support.

"No one said 'we can't do this because of DEI.' We've had a few sponsors that have said 'we're not doing festivals this year but we can support you in this way...we're really lucky to be in Lexington," said Schubert.

The Lexington Pride Center expects between 15,000 and 20,000 people to attend the festival.

