Lexington private school athletes earn top honors in Kentucky Christian Athletic Association

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two seniors at Summit Christian Academy in Lexington have achieved something unprecedented for their school – both were named top cross country runners by the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association.

Mason Graham and Jesse Simmons, both seniors at the private school, were honored as Miss Cross Country and Mr. Cross Country respectively by the KCAA, marking the first time Summit Christian has had athletes win these top awards.

"I've done this since second grade and this is like the ending to a story. It's an ending to a chapter for me," Graham said.

The achievement is particularly impressive given Summit Christian's senior class size of just 10 students.

"I never imagined being in this position, so when it happened, it was just like overwhelming," Simmons said.

The Kentucky Christian Athletic Association includes 25 schools that compete in multiple sports across the Commonwealth. While most people know about the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, the KCAA provides athletic opportunities specifically for Christian schools.

"It's an organization, a group of schools, Christian schools. The KCAA offers opportunity for some students to get repetition, get playing time," said Steve Hill, Summit Christian's athletic director. The KCAA promotes Christian values in all of its sports, emphasizing sportsmanship, faith and positive fan support.

Hill reached out to share the students' accomplishments because he wanted to celebrate their success.

"That was my heart was contacting y'all first and foremost just to celebrate Jesse and Mason," Hill said.

Both athletes expressed that their achievement represents more than just athletic success.

"When our names were announced, I think was probably the best moment, not pride, but it's such a good feeling. But it wasn't just about the award. It just shows how important it is to have character," Simmons said.

Graham emphasized the deeper meaning behind their running.

"We run with perseverance and we run the race for God most of all, and we run that through our sport as well," Graham said.

The two athletes will transition to basketball season in the coming weeks, continuing their athletic careers at Summit Christian Academy.