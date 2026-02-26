Lexington provides utility assistance to residents affected by Village Drive fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following a fire at the Wolf Run Condominiums on Village Drive in which 163 people are still affected by utility outages, the city of Lexington provided assistance through area resources.

The Lexington-Fayette Division of Emergency Management reported that residents who were displaced can contact housing assistance at 859-258-3600. Officials noted that the Division of Community and Resident Services can assist with short-term hotel stays.

Mack Carmack

In addition, the department will provide recovery resources and community support services for residents in need. Officials added that the number is not an emergency line and that services are confidential.