Lexington public school employee arrested on child porn, drug charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fayette County Public School employee was arrested on several child porn and drug charges on Monday after a search warrant was conducted on a home on Dec. 2023, according to an arrest citation from the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

42-year-old James Asher was arrested after he was found to have possessed 24 files of child sexual abuse material, according to an arrest citation. Additionally, police say that he possessed one file of child sexual abuse material involving a girl over the age of 12.

The citation read that Asher distributed at least one file of the child sexual abuse material using a peer-to-peer network to upload and download an "explicit picture of children."

News 7 new cases of whooping cough confirmed in Fayette Co. Erin Rosas

Asher was also reportedly found to be in possession of 88.2 grams of suspected marijuana in bagged weight and five marijuana smoking devices that had burnt marijuana residue on them, the citation noted. Both the devices and suspected marijuana were located when a residential search warrant was executed at a home in the 3000 block of Forest Green Drive.

The citation listed that Asher was officially charged with the following: