Lexington reportedly in whopping cough outbreak after 7 new cases confirmed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department advised the community that an outbreak of "pertussis," known as whooping cough, has hit Lexington, as seven new cases have been confirmed in the last week.

The department detailed on social media that the respiratory illness is spread by coughing and sneezing. With the seven new cases, Fayette County now has 21 confirmed reported cases of whooping cough since April 26.

Further, officials with the department said that the pertussis vaccine is part of routine immunization schedule for school-age children and a booster is recommended for kids ages 11 and older.

"The vaccine's immunity tends to decrease over time, making the booster important for older children and adults, so talk to your provider to find out if you need a new dose," the post read.

