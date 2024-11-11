Lexington rededicates World War I monument on Veterans Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On the World War I monument located in Veterans Park, there are 52 names listed. Each one was a soldier from Fayette County who lost their lives fighting in the war.

On Monday, veterans and families from across Central Kentucky joined together to remember those who died, with a brief ceremony at the monument.

The monument was originally dedicated 100 years ago, on Nov. 11, 1924. Since then, it has moved to different locations around the county before finding a new home on the War Memorial Walk.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, along with local historians and veterans, spoke about the WWI soldiers' stories and impact on world and American history.

"As we stand in the shadow of this memorial, we renew our commitment to the ideals for which these men and women fought. We honor their memory, not just words, but with actions that reflect the values they held dear. Values of peace, liberty, and justice," said Jessie Corbin, vice commander of American Legion District 7.

The ceremony included a firing salute and the playing of "Taps."

"Liberty started for us in 1775. Liberty will continue to be here for us because of the sacrifices you make," said Yvonne Giles, Lexington African American historian.

You can find the memorial at the beginning of the War Memorial Walk in Veterans Park, located at 650 Southpoint Drive.