Lexington Rescue Mission sees record surge in meal services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Rescue Mission is serving over 20% more meals than usual, with hundreds of people seeking food assistance daily.

"We are seeing a record number of people coming to Lexington Rescue Mission for help with food," said Laura Carr, the nonprofit's executive director.

The mission's doors remain open to anyone in need, but the organization is currently experiencing unprecedented demand for its services.

"Hundreds of people coming every day," Carr said. "And it's a huge surge that we've seen over the past couple months."

On Wednesday alone, Lexington Rescue Mission served about 240 meals, approximately double their typical daily service.

"We're seeing an increase in homelessness. And people who are homeless, they really depend on places like this that serve congregate meals. They can't get a box from a food pantry. They don't have a kitchen, they don't have anywhere to store food," Carr said.

Just a few months ago, a busy day for the mission's meal service was about 150 people. Carr attributes part of the increase to their new, larger facility that opened in April.

The mission has also noticed more housed guests coming for meals this summer. Rising food prices and increased cost of living are likely contributors to this trend.

"People are just really hit hard. And they're having a hard time. And in the summer when there are extra meals at home. That's an extra meal people have to figure out. It's all really coming together with that," Carr said.

With demand increasing, the organization is adapting to meet needs but requires additional volunteer support.

"We've been really blessed to have volunteers pouring in to help with that. It's been a blessing, but we definitely need more," Carr said.

If you'd like to help through volunteering, click here, or contact Zea Shipman, Outreach Coordinator at (859) 785-0964.

