Lexington residents frustrated as icy roads remain treacherous nearly a week after winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been nearly a week since a wintry blast hit the Bluegrass, but for some, it feels like the storm never really left. In several Lexington neighborhoods, snow and ice are making even short trips a challenge.

In Meadowthorpe, residents are dealing with treacherous road conditions and growing frustration over the slow pace of snow removal.

Matt Wells, who lives just off a clear Leestown Road, says neighbors are frustrated with the conditions.

"You know, it took me all day just to get my driveway cleared off a little bit, and get the walkway to the house cleared off. So I can tell people are frustrated. But it's a frustrating situation so it's not surprising," Wells said.

At Wednesday's winter weather update, Mayor Linda Gorton urged patience as crews continue working to clear roads.

"People just need to be patient because they continue to make progress. And we had almost half a foot of snow plus that ice so they just keep working at it," Gorton said.

North Forbes Road remains bumpy and icy, with snow still covering the roads completely. Some neighbors who didn't want to appear on camera expressed frustration with how the roads look. While snow plows have been seen driving through the neighborhood, some of the residents who spoke to LEX 18 off-camera say it's not enough.

Wells noted the surprising condition of Forbes Road, given its proximity to a school.

"It is a little surprising, as I mentioned before, just the fact that Forbes goes up to a school and it's a little surprising that this isn't better cleared here. You'd think that would be a priority street," Wells said.

Meadowthorpe's roads are ranked priority 3 and 4 for plowing. Streets and Roads Director Rob Allen said crews are working around the clock with more manpower than last year, but clearing every street isn't possible.

"We just don't have the resources. It's not fiscally capable of doing every road and the plan is to have folks roughly within a half mile of a treated road. I know everybody says 'we pay taxes' and that's true. But we try to do as many roads as we can with the resources we have," Allen said.

For Wells, it's a frustration that comes with the season.

"It's winter, it always seems like there's two weeks like this every winter," Wells said.

