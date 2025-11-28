Lexington residents get rid of used cooking oil at annual 'Gobble Grease Toss'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Residents were able to safely dispose of their used cooking oil left over from Thanksgiving Friday at the city's annual Gobble Grease Toss.

Katherine Collins with Lexington Environmental Services told LEX18 they host the collection drive every year to make sure oil doesn't go down pipes.

Collins say the oil can harden, slowing the system now and eventually leading to overflows.

The oil will be used for biofuel research, and kids at the Redwood Cooperative School will also use the data for projects.