Lexington residents hoping for the sun and salt to help melt icy roads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — History has repeated itself in Lexington in more ways than one. 12 months ago, we had a devastating snow and ice storm that left roads in poor condition for a very long time. School was out in Fayette County for two weeks because of it. Now it’s happened again, only two weeks later this time.

Last weekend’s storm brought us another imperfect combination of snow and ice. Driving and walking around have been challenging at best, and in some neighborhoods the streets are a sheet of compacted snow on top of ice. These streets are difficult to navigate, and some people can’t even move their cars an inch. One resident, LEX 18, spoke with was literally spinning his wheels trying to free his car so he could simply go to work.

“I’ve lived in Lexington for about 30 years, and this is pretty normal,” he said.

Cody was taking it in stride and said his boss would likely understand the problem. Some others have All Wheel Drive vehicles, and for that, Terra Wardle is thankful, as are her patients, since she works in healthcare and needs to be at work.

“We've been able to kind of manage getting out and helping each other,” Wardle said.

While Lexington is dealing with some brutally cold temperatures and wind chill, it is bright and sunny out, which provides a great opportunity for the city and its contractors to get out and spread salt everywhere, hoping the sun will help it do its job. Rob Allen with the city’s roads division said they’d added a chemical to their salt solution this year that should work when the temperature drops below 20 degrees.

Those who live in this neighborhood off Leestown Road near New Circle Road are hoping that’s the case, while praying that an attempt to clear these streets will be made a lot sooner than it was last year.

“We’re on the edge of New Circle, so it’s kind of tough back here,” Connor Holt said as he removed ice from his car and finally got the door to pry open.