Lexington residents push back on Flock camera system at city council open comment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Residents and organizations gathered at a Lexington city council meeting to voice opposition to the city's Flock camera system, with some calling for the contract to be canceled outright.

Noah Cornett, representing the Bluegrass Democratic Socialists of America, presented what he called a "demand letter" requesting the city cancel its contract with Flock. Cornett said there is no data supporting the cameras' effectiveness.

"The right to privacy is necessary for a free society and ALPRS inherently contradict those rights," Cornett said.

"Where do we let it stop, in the effort to 'catch crime'?" Cornett said.

According to Lexington's website, as of December 2025, there are 125 city-owned automated license plate readers in Lexington. Per the city's contract with Flock, Lexington would need to provide 30 days' notice before canceling.

Luke Allen said the city has the opportunity to lead by example.

"That's what the council has the power to do. We've seen others do it," Allen said.

Council Member Emma Curtis spoke before open comment, saying she does not support Flock but believes Lexington police have not used the system maliciously.

"These cameras have farther greater potential for collective harm then collective good," Curtis said.

Clay Davis, of local coalition We See You Watching Lexington, said the cameras are not always being used to fight crime, pointing to a recent case of an officer misusing them in Kentucky.

"Tracked his girlfriend 2,000 times using Flock cameras," Davis said.

Not everyone at the meeting opposed the cameras. Lisa Guess and Billy Mallory spoke in support of the system.

"They have repeatedly helped solve violent crimes," Guess said.

"Since Flock has been instated, violence has gone down significantly in the east end," Mallory said.

As of now, there are no upcoming council discussions scheduled on ending the Flock contract.