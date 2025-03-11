Section of Tates Creek Road remains closed following injury collision

UPDATE: March 11 at 5:40 p.m.

LEX 18 has confirmed the coroner is on the scene of the injury collision on Tates Creek Road.

UPDATE: March 11 at 5:33 p.m.

Traffic is now completely shut down in both directions, and is being diverted. The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time, and drivers should expect delays on Armstrong Mill Road, Redding Road, Laredo Drive, Wilson Downing Road, and Walden Drive.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Traffic is currently stopped in both directions on Tates Creek Road between Laredo Drive and Wilson Downing Road due to an injury collision, lexwrecks reports.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.