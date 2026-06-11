1 person with life-threatening injuries following train-involved collision on Briar Hill Road

Update: June 11 at 5:30 p.m.

One person is with life-threatening injuries following an afternoon collision involving a train on Briar Hill Road.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to the 3300 block of Briar Hill Road just after 3 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, the located one vehicle had been involved in the collision.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with those injuries; no criminal charges are expected.

Original Story:

Briar Hill Road is currently shut down between Bryan Station and Royster Road due to a collision involving a train, Lexington Emergency Management reports.

Its unclear when the roadway will reopen. Crews first responded to the area just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.