Lexington salon helps women veterans reclaim confidence through free wigs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's said a woman's hair can be her crown — and for some, losing it can feel like losing a part of themselves. In Lexington, one local salon is giving that crown back, helping women veterans reclaim not just their hair, but their confidence.

For nearly 20 years, Melanie Day has stood behind the salon chair, listening to stories and seeing the quiet battles her clients face.

"You see needs," Day said. "You see what people are experiencing."

She knows hair is so much more than just hair — it can be the spark that helps someone feel whole again.

"Hair is so much more than just cosmetic. It's everything. A lot of times women are going through things quietly. They don't feel seen," Day said.

So she decided to do something about it.

Day partnered with the VA to provide free wigs to women veterans battling hair loss due to medical conditions like post-partum, PTSD, cancer treatment side effects, or years under military hair regulations that left lasting damage.

"That really takes a toll on your hair after a while," she said. "We're able to help with all of that."

Each wig is tailored not just to a head, but to a life.

"What sets us apart is that we're there from start to finish. We help with scalp care. We are working with your care team a lot of times. The providers are contacting us on behalf of their patients because they recognize their patients need this service," Day said.

"I have one client who, she had a lot of head trauma from surgeries, things like that. The wigs she bought online were itchy. They hurt, they didn't fit right. So we were able to find and we were able to make wigs for her that felt comfortable, that were light," Day said.

Tamika Saxx, an Army veteran who served for 14 years, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. For a while, to her, the mirror showed a stranger — until she got connected with Day.

"I just remember when she told me it was ready I was excited. I didn't know what to expect. And when I walked in and she put it on my head and I just teared up. I'm getting emotional thinking about it now. I said Melanie, I look like me again. I feel like me again," Saxx said.

If you'd like to learn more about getting a wig for yourself or a loved one, call (859) 552-9201 or click here.