Lexington sees reduction in gun violence in 2024, ONE Lexington reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — ONE Lexington released its annual report for 2024 with the director of the organization noting that the city saw the lowest number of shootings and homicides since 2015.

“Our ONE Lexington team continues the intense, purposeful work of supporting the victims of gun violence, and working with our community’s youth and young adults,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

“Over the past few years, our city has seen a decrease in gun violence, especially among our youth and young adults," Gorton continued. "ONE Lexington’s multi-tiered approach, in coordination with the Lexington Police Department, is making a difference in the lives of many in Lexington.”

ONE Lexington is focused on treating the root cause of gun violence in the city. According to a release, Lexington saw a 10% decrease in homicides and a 68% decrease in reported shooting victims among victims ages 10 to 29.

“At the Lexington Police Department, we have seen the impact ONE Lexington's work has had on the community and are proud to continue to support their efforts,” said Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers. “The ONE Lexington P.I.E.R. Model of Prevention, Intervention, Enforcement, and Re-Entry has shown to be an effective and efficient way to promote a continuum of care philosophy in seeking to reduce violence.”

Together with community partners, ONE Lexington provides support and resources to survivors of gun violence, which includes rent support, mental and trauma support, and more, officials said.

In 2024, ONE Lexington reportedly distributed $100,000 in Violence Prevention Grants to local nonprofits and support for those affected by gun violence. Further, through the "Building Bridges to Opportunity" program, and supported by grant funds, ONE Lexington was able to assist young adults who strive to pursue a higher education and develop their skills.

“2024 saw the lowest number of shootings and homicides in Lexington since 2015,” said Director of ONE Lexington Devine Carama. “This progress can't be attributed to any one organization or strategy, but we do believe the ‘all hearts on deck’ approach by Mayor Gorton and the city's violence prevention ecosystem is making a difference.”

“As we enter 2025, ONE Lexington and the city want to build on that progress by updating the city's ‘Strategic Plan to Address Youth & Young Adult Gun Violence’,” Carama said. “We will do this through a series of community forums, youth surveys, and a citywide strategic planning session. Our goal is to transition from a continuum of care to perpetual possibility for our most vulnerable young people.”

