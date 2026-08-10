Lexington set to activate Phase 1 of its heat plan starting Tuesday ahead of expected high heat index

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington is set to activate Phase One of the city's high heat plan on Tuesday as heat indexes are expected to reach 95 degrees or above, officials announced Monday.

According to a release, the heat plan will last from noon Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

LexTran will provide free rides to cooling stations for those experiencing homelessness, and outreach teams will distribute supplies throughout the community.

Lexington's community centers will be open until the early evening. Cooling stations across the city will also be open and operated by the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention.

Locations for those include Arbor Youth Services, Lexington Rescue Mission, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, New Life Day Center, New Vista Drop-In Center, Nathaniel Mission, and Recovery Café Lexington.

The public, especially the young, elderly and those vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, are encouraged to take caution when outdoors.

Find more information about extreme heat here.