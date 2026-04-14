Lexington shop Chocolate Holler is closing its doors after more than a decade in business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After more than a decade in business, Lexington coffee and chocolate staple Chocolate Holler is closing its doors at the end of April.

"The experience has been fun, you know, interesting. A little different at times. Difficult at times. But we've met some cool people, got some cool stories from people. People have met the loves of their life in this shop. And I think that's always something special," Sanchez said.

For the last ten years, Chocolate Holler has been a go-to spot for craft chocolate, offering a unique twist on the average coffee shop with its signature sipping chocolates.

"I think it's cool for Lexington to have something like this. The idea of chocolate and craft chocolate is a really fun thing that's going on right now," said owner Salvador Sanchez.

Sanchez first opened the shop on Vine Street before later moving to Greyline Station. Now, he is ready for new adventures.

"I really enjoy Chocolate Holler and the experience with it. I don't want to leave it where I no longer appreciate it," Sanchez said.

Behind the sweet drinks, there has been a more difficult reality involving pandemic struggles and the challenges of running two small businesses. Sanchez also experienced a personal loss.

"I lost my sister in a pretty rough way. We kind of as a family have battled through that back and forth through the court system the last five years. So that's probably pulled at me a lot more than I thought it did," Sanchez said.

While Chocolate Holler will close at the end of April, Sanchez's other business, A Cup of Commonwealth on Main Street, is still going strong. Many Chocolate Holler employees will make the move there, and Sanchez is considering longer hours for the shop. After years of juggling responsibilities, he is ready to breathe.

"It's one of those feelings like, okay, you know the time is right. It's exciting, saying goodbye to people. Being excited for the future and being thankful for all the memories you've made there," Sanchez said.

